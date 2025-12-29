Was Zelensky Helping Trump, 79, Stand Straight? Internet Wonders What Trump Is Hiding Under His Big Suits

President Donald Trump’s health is once again under scrutiny. This time it involves Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during their recent meeting in Florida. Critics have drawn attention to one particular exchange- their handshake.

Trump and Zelenskyy met to discuss the ongoing peace talks amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. According to the BBC, the two reportedly had a “terrific and great” meeting. However, they announced no new developments regarding the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

While people await updates on their peace talks, one social media user noticed something unusual about Trump’s posture as he greeted Zelenskyy ahead of the talks.

The keen observer shared a short clip of the two presidents exchanging a brief handshake and asked her followers, “Is it just me, or is his right shoe longer than the other to hold up his FA (formal attire)?” The user’s question prompted a response from internet, not just about Trump’s shoe size but also about his posture. Moreover, some even alleged Zelenskyy was helping Trump stand upright during their handshake.

Reminder that Trump loses like 3 inches of apparent height bc he stands like this https://t.co/mfuYfquiRu pic.twitter.com/PCieau3ovc — Lib Development (@Lib_Development) November 22, 2025

One user shared a comparison picture of Trump and a diagram highlighting the MAGA leader’s slightly hunched-over posture. The user alleged his posture was reportedly due to “PSP form of frontotemporal dementia.” Representatives of the White House have repeatedly thwarted the false claim, confirming only his Chronic Venous Insufficiency.

Others commented on Trump’s mental awareness during his handshake with Zelenskyy. One user wrote, “He definitely is not well. He looks confused; he seems hunched over a bit.” Another mentioned, “He looks like he’s going to fall over.” A third one claimed, “He looks as though he’s not altogether sure of who he is and where he is or why.”

Another user suggested that perhaps Trump was wearing a “brace.” To which another critic replied, saying, “Nah, the DEPENDS are falling down his leg.” The user continued to wonder about whether or not Trump had other suits to wear.

President Donald J. Trump welcomes Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. “It’ll either end, or it will go on for a LONG time!” pic.twitter.com/mS8cKRGq52 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 28, 2025

Likewise, several others also remarked on Trump’s suit and its alleged bad fit. Another user pointed out that Trump was wearing a suit that was bigger than he was. Moreover, it made the user question what the Trump administration was hiding about him again. A critic pointed out the previous conspiracy theories about Trump allegedly hiding medical devices in his clothing. The person wrote, “The wide-leg slacks are hiding medical devices strapped to his leg.” The user added, “Look at a side view, the back of the suit jacket is shorter than the front. A good tailor would correct that.”

Likewise, several others pointed out the Trump’s health and appearance in light of his recent interaction with Zelenskyy. As mentioned, White House representatives have continued to slam speculations and conspiracy theories suggesting anything but his confirmed medical condition. Trump himself also claims he’s as healthy as can be and has been very busy with the New Year soon approaching.