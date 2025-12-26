‘He’s Losing It’: Joe Rogan Unloads on Trump, Raises Alarms About His Health

Joe Rogan has never held back from speaking his mind, and this week, he turned his attention to President Donald Trump.

The president went viral for adding partisan plaques to the White House walkway he calls the “Presidential Walk of Fame,” and Rogan seemed more unsettled than amused.

On the December 23 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan mocked Trump’s decision, suggesting it was the sort of idea that someone in the room should have rejected outright. “He needs, like, a right-hand man who goes, ‘Sir,’” Rogan said, raising his eyebrows as he discussed the plaques.

His guest, comedian Tom Segura, quickly added his thoughts. “He’s also losing it too, you can tell,” Segura said. Rogan didn’t disagree and blamed it on Trump’s age. “I think everybody does when you get to a certain age,” he noted. The president is now 79, which makes him the oldest person to take the oath of office after his second inaugural in January.

Joe Rogan: “There’s nothing nuttier than the plaques underneath the President’s names. It’s insane. How is this real? How are you allowed to do that? The autopen photo of Joe Biden? Crazy. Reagan was a fan of Trump. What? Nuts.” pic.twitter.com/cb4RBT0bde — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 24, 2025

In November 2024, just before Election Day, Rogan publicly supported him, citing a conversation with Elon Musk as a turning point. Trump viewed this as a significant boost, especially among younger men who don’t pay attention to campaign ads or Sunday shows.

Throughout 2025, Rogan has criticized Trump’s decisions, particularly with the immigration enforcement that was advertised as targeting criminals In previous episodes, he expressed shock at immigration enforcement footage, saying, “I never expected to see scenes like that on TV on a regular basis,” and added, “I really thought they were just going to go after the criminals.”

Rogan also took issue with the Department of Homeland Security after it used a clip of comedian Theo Von in a pro-deportation video, with both men objecting to the clip being used for propaganda purposes.

Rogan has made criticisms on other issues, as well as speaking out against the president’s administration after Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension from ABC over comments linked to the Charlie Kirk shooting, and addressing speech restrictions on college campuses, noting how politics seems increasingly heavy-handed. The JRE host seemingly felt misled by Trump’s free speech rhetoric.

Still, it was the plaques that are the latest issue Rogan has with the president, which also led to questioning Trump’s mental health at his advanced age.

Rogan said, “There’s nothing nuttier than the plaques underneath the presidents.” For many, it appears to be typical Trump behaviour as he has never shied away from childlike antics when targeting his political enemies. However, for Rogan, he sees it as a potential mental health issue plaguing the president.

Rogan wouldn’t be the first person to question Trump’s mental health. Several psychologists have pointed out how his behavior is different from his first term. Then there is the frequent health checks that the White House has been less than upfront about.

Rogan expressed disillusionment with the president he endorsed with his podcast guest. Tom Segura summed up his feeling about Trump’s second term in the podcast: “This presidency, though, does feel like a parody of a real thing. Like, it doesn’t even feel real.”

Joe Rogan responded: “There’s a lot of stuff that doesn’t feel real.”