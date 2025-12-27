Psychologist Details Why Trump Is Showing Signs of ‘Immense Cognitive Decline’

President Donald Trump’s recent public appearances have attracted attention, not just for his words but for his appearance and movements at events. Over the past few months, concerns about the president’s health have surfaced repeatedly. Now, a well-known psychologist argues that what people are witnessing is more than just the usual signs of aging; it indicates a more serious issue.

According to The Daily Beast, Dr. John Gartner, a psychologist and former Johns Hopkins University professor, believes Trump is showing “flashing signs” of significant cognitive decline.

Gartner mentioned that Trump’s focus seems to be narrowing in noticeable ways. “Because of his cognitive decline, [Trump] is focusing on things like the [White House] ballroom and the paper that he writes things on,” he said.

Gartner’s concerns did not arise suddenly, he has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics regarding mental health for years. He claims the president’s speech and behavior display signs of decline. He is also the founder of Duty to Warn, a group of mental health professionals who argue that Trump’s age and condition pose a national security risk. They feel they have a duty to speak out publicly, even amid ongoing debates about the Goldwater Rule.

This ethical dilemma contributes to Gartner’s controversial status and explains the immediate pushback to his claims. The Goldwater Rule is often cited as a professional guideline that discourages diagnosing public figures who are not direct patients. However, Gartner and his supporters argue that the potential public risk may outweigh that guideline.

At the same time, speculation about Trump’s physical health has also increased, partly due to images that quickly circulate online. The Daily Beast reported that Trump was seen earlier this year with dark bruises on his hands and later appeared with swollen ankles, prompting many questions about what might be happening behind the scenes.

Those questions intensified after the White House confirmed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where leg veins struggle to return blood to the heart, leading to swelling.

Medical sources highlight that this condition can cause leg swelling, but they note that bruising on the hands is not a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency. Trump’s physician attributed the hand bruising to minor irritation from frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

The White House has firmly rejected Gartner’s assessment. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Daily Beast that the 79-year-old president is in “excellent” health. “As the President’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has made clear time and again, and as the American people see with their own eyes every single day, President Trump remains in excellent overall health,” Leavitt stated.

Many of Trump’s voters have also questioned his mental health and physical fitness. MAGA influencer Paul Villarrea called out the president on the slow descent down Air Force One’s stairs and a pardoned Jan.6 rioter said he is losing his aura in a criticism of his speech earlier this month.

Others, such as Joe Rogan, have attributed his decline to age and many experts believe he is showing early signs of dementia.