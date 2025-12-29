“Peak Delusion”- Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Claim About Putin’s Intentions Toward Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump had a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday regarding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Both Trump and Zelenskyy appeared hopeful about the war coming to an end as Trump claimed that he had a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he said went very well.

However, Trump went quite overboard while describing the call, as he said, “Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed. It sounds a little strange, but President Putin was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding, including supplying energy, electricity, and other things at very low prices.”

The fact that he said that Russia wanted Ukraine to succeed raised eyebrows, and netizens wasted no time pointing out the same and criticizing Trump. A social media user commented, “Trump claiming Putin is ‘very generous’ and wants Ukraine to succeed by supplying cheap energy, after bombing its grid to rubble, is peak delusion and Putin propaganda.”

Trump: “Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed. It sounds a little strange but President Putin was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding, including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices.” pic.twitter.com/V0GkJnKICs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2025

Another user added, “Can we resurrect Reagan and put him in charge? Watching an American president kowtow to a russian dictator is as infuriating as it is embarrassing.” A third user chimed in, “He’s playing 4D chess, or a five-year-old learning to play checkers.”

One user took a sarcastic tone, saying, “Ah yes, Bin Laden, famous supporter of American success.” Another user called Trump out for what it was, saying, “That’s some top-tier gaslighting right there.” Another commenter said, “Every day, a new completely mendacious and also breathtakingly stupid low.”

Another user offered a critical explanation, saying, “Putin’s war is designed to erase Ukraine’s sovereignty, not support it. Talking about ‘low prices’ for energy and electricity is a distortion tactic; it reframes coercion and dependency as kindness.” Yet another one added, “‘Russia wants Ukraine to succeed’ — while it burns cities and kidnaps kids. That’s not a gaffe. That’s Kremlin PR in English. He’s not negotiating peace. He’s laundering the invasion.”

This was not the only comment by Trump that drew the spotlight during his meeting with Zelenskyy. Trump again criticized Joe Biden and claimed that if the 2020 elections were not rigged and Biden did not come to power, the Russia-Ukraine war would not have happened at all.

“Our meeting was excellent… we have made a lot of progress on ending that war – by far closer than ever before.” – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/22j0LewxmX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 29, 2025

The comment is unfounded for a number of reasons, the key one being that there is no valid proof of the 2020 elections being rigged. However, Trump could not miss an opportunity to criticize Biden, and therefore, he made a connection between the two situations.

With Trump having a call with Putin before meeting Zelenskyy, allegations of him favoring Russia more than Ukraine resurfaced. It’s been nearly four years now that the two nations have been at war, as Russia’s full invasion of Ukraine started back in February 2022. This was the third time this year that Zelenskyy visited the U.S. to discuss the potential ways to end the war.

This time, Trump said, “I do believe that we have the makings of a deal that’s good for Ukraine, good for everybody. We’re going to get it done.” It now remains to be seen if his conviction indeed leads to measurable results or end up being promises in thin air, as has been the case with so many of his war-related claims.