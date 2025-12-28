Trump Plays Both Sides as ‘Very Productive’ Putin Call Precedes Zelensky Showdown

If Russia invades again, sanctions would immediately snap back into place. But the deal also makes clear that those guarantees would vanish if Ukraine were seen as provoking Moscow. As part of the proposal, current troop positions in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson would be recognized as the official line of contact, locking in today’s battlefield realities.

Still, Trump remains characteristically confident as he juggles both leaders. One call with Putin. One meeting with Zelensky. And one massive gamble on whether he can sell himself as the man who finally ends the war. For now, the phones are ringing, the planes are landing, and all eyes are on Mar-a-Lago.