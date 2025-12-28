Trump Plays Both Sides as ‘Very Productive’ Putin Call Precedes Zelensky Showdown

President Donald Trump stated that he had “a good and very productive” phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. And this “very productive” call in between the two presidents took place just before Trump’s meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting will reportedly take place in Florida with the aim of coming up with a plan to end the war in Ukraine.
Without disclosing many details of the phone call with Putin, Trump stated, “I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. today, with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.” Trump and Zelenskyy, on the other hand, have met at Mar-a-Lago, in the private club of the President in Palm Beach. The Ukrainian President arrived in Miami in the morning, stating that the two planned to discuss security as well as economic agreements in their early afternoon meeting.
The last time Zelensky visited the US, Putin scheduled a call with Trump the day before. It helped turn what Ukraine thought would be a triumphant summit into a disaster.
Now, ahead of Zelensky's meeting with Trump in Miami today, Putin has repeated the trick…

He also said that he will raise “territorial issues” as Moscow and Kyiv on the other hand will stay fiercely at odds over the fate of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. The meeting of Trump with Zelenskyy will be their first in-person encounter with Zelensky since October, when the US president rejected the latters request for long-range Tomahawk missiles.
A few days before the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, Kyiv and Washington came together to craft a 20-point plan which is a dip from 28 points – to end the war. Zelenskyy shared all the details concerning that but the attention has been significantly on Vladimir Putin to see if he agrees to the plan. According to reports, the plan has been sent to Moscow for feedback.
Talking about the 20-point plan it comprised of the Ukraine’s sovereignty. Zelenskyy said, “We state that Ukraine is a sovereign state, and all signatories to the agreement confirm this through their signatures.” Besides, the 20-point plan also consisted a an unconditional non-aggression agreement between Ukraine and Russia. Means Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees from the US along with NATO and the European signatory states.
If Russia invades again, sanctions would immediately snap back into place. But the deal also makes clear that those guarantees would vanish if Ukraine were seen as provoking Moscow. As part of the proposal, current troop positions in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson would be recognized as the official line of contact, locking in today’s battlefield realities.
Still, Trump remains characteristically confident as he juggles both leaders. One call with Putin. One meeting with Zelensky. And one massive gamble on whether he can sell himself as the man who finally ends the war. For now, the phones are ringing, the planes are landing, and all eyes are on Mar-a-Lago.