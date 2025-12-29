‘Would You Like Food?’ Donald Trump Taunts Journalists in Awkward Exchange

President Donald Trump is often angry with the journalists who ask him uncomfortable questions and demand answers about the many promises he never delivered. Trump has often shown disdain towards such reporters and has even called them derogatory names just for doing their job.

On Sunday, as Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat down at the Trump’s Florida estate to discuss a 20-point plan that might end the four-year war between Russia and Ukraine. Trump, however, had another uncomfortable exchange with the journalists present.

At one point during the meeting, Trump told the reporters, “I think you could sit outside and have some food.” He then asked, “Would you like to have some food, or would you consider that a bribe, and therefore you cannot write honestly, or therefore you have to write a bad story?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

After not getting a satisfactory answer, Donald Trump asked again, “Would you like something to eat at this time, yes or no? You could speak.” To this, one reporter said yes and Trump then ordered a staff member to “tell the chef to serve them a little lunch.”

However, the lunch saga did not end there. While Trump was thanked for his gesture, the President refused to stop taking jabs at the reporters gathered. While talking to his advisers, Trump said, “That should guarantee you good stories, but it won’t. It’ll only get worse. They’ll go out of their way to make them worse.”

By “that,” Donald Trump was referring to offering food to the journalists. The suggestion that simply because he offered them food, they were bound to say all good things about him and his administration showed how skewed his idea about media and the way it operates.

In the same meeting, the president rebuked a journalist who asked about security guarantees in Ukraine, saying, “What a stupid question. Nobody even knows what the security agreement is going to state. There will be a security agreement. It will be a strong agreement. The European nations are very much involved.”

Trump’s history of abusing reporters goes back a long way. Once, the President told CBS White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes that she was a “stupid person” for questioning Trump on the vetting of the Afghan national involved in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington DC.

Trump calls Massie a low-life just like he calls journalists ‘piggy’ and ‘nasty’. His Epstein secrets are being revealed so he’s lashing out. His days are numbered.

pic.twitter.com/qEYEWGmgrb — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧🌊🌈 (@piyushmittal) December 28, 2025

He also said ‘quiet piggy’ to Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey after she asked him about his alleged connections to Epstein. Trump has also clashed with comedians such as Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel who have been openly critical of him.

In one of his recent Truth Social posts, Trump wrote, “If Network NEWSCASTS, and their Late Night Shows, are almost 100% Negative to President Donald J. Trump, MAGA, and the Republican Party, shouldn’t their very valuable Broadcast Licenses be terminated? [sic]” He then answered his own question, saying, “I say, YES!”

Trump’s view on how the media should operate often leads to angry responses whenever a reporter questions him on his policies, decisions, or promises. He believes that the media should praise him all the time, therefore, the simple act of offering them food appears to make him wonder whether it would influence reporters to write favorable stories about him.