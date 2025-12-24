Critics say that U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear time and again that he does not like people who do not worship him. He is not a fan of criticism, and therefore, he has issues with television networks that do not broadcast news aligned with the right-wing’s vision and mission.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Trump decided that it was a good idea to make his thoughts public via Truth Social. Attacking various networks, Trump wrote, “If Network NEWSCASTS, and their Late Night Shows, are almost 100% Negative to President Donald J. Trump, MAGA, and the Republican Party, shouldn’t their very valuable Broadcast Licenses be terminated? [sic]” Trump posted.

He then answered his own question: “I say, YES!”

The post shows that the President decided that it was best to be blatant about putting forward his opinions and therefore did the same. The president’s dissatisfaction with networks that do not exactly treat him like a god is nothing new. Previously, he had quite an ugly meltdown when comedian Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Republicans have to understand this is a bad precedent to set, right? Because… if that’s how it’s done, then a Dem President will shutter Fox News, Newsmax, etc, because they all LOVE going 100% negative on Dems. But we wouldn’t do that.

BECAUSE IT’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL. pic.twitter.com/tfQ6LGVPkM — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 24, 2025

FCC chief Brendan Carr (who was selected by Trump himself) got involved and tried to scrap Kimmel’s show from the air. However, they could only manage a temporary suspension, and Trump was absolutely not happy about it.

Besides attacking a specific network, Trump also decided to bash another one of his arch enemies in the comedy field, Stephen Colbert. The two have previously engaged in verbal wars with neither party trying to hide their hostile feelings for the other.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump posted, “Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck, with no talent or anything else necessary for show business success.” His post further mentioned, “Now, after being terminated by CBS, but left out to dry, he has actually gotten worse, along with his nonexistent ratings. Stephen is running on hatred and fumes ~ A dead man walking! CBS should ‘put him to sleep,’ NOW, it is the humanitarian thing to do!”

One thing that could have prompted Trump to attack Colbert with renewed passion is the news that Colbert might become a potential 2028 presidential candidate. If the news turns out to be true, it would understandably irk the President.

While Trump ranted on Truth Social about networks and comedians, his name has started appearing in the Epstein files. Despite the Department of Justice’s attempts at redacting the President’s pictures and other documents from the files, it has raised questions about the fact that Trump and Epstein indeed shared a friendship.

The new batch of documents released by the DOJ mentions Trump more than the files released last time, which led to the department clarifying on X that some of the documents and letters mentioned in those files are false. It is interesting that only the letters and files that mention President Trump have been tagged as false, while no comments have been made on other influential names found on those documents.

Who will Trump blame for his name repeatedly coming up in the Epstein files?