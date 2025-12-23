Trump Reveals The “Full-Time Job” He’s Eyeing If He Decides To “Leave the Presidency”

Donald Trump couldn’t be more thrilled about his duties as a host at the “Trump Kennedy Center Honors.” Trump’s new Truth Social post comes after the John F. Kennedy Center’s name has been changed to “Trump-Kennedy Center.”

Announcing the event, an excited Trump wrote, “THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will be broadcast tonight, on CBS, and Stream on Paramount+. Tune in at 8 P.M. EST! At the request of the Board, and just about everybody else in America, I am hosting the event.”

Trump: “Tell me what you think of my ‘Master of Ceremony’ abilities. If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make “hosting” a full time job?” pic.twitter.com/rwHxdWRKVM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 23, 2025

Trump asked people to review his “Master of the Ceremony” skills. He even asked if he should quit his Presidency and pursue hosting as a full-time job. “Tell me what you think of my ‘Master of Ceremony’ abilities. If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make “hosting” a full-time job,” Trump asked in his new Truth Social entry.

Signing off the post, Trump wrote, “We will be honoring true GREATS in the History of Entertainment: Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, KISS, George Strait, and Gloria Gaynor.”

Earlier this week, the White House announced the name-change in an X post and wrote, “A new era. THE TRUMP-KENNEDY CENTER.” Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X, “I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the successful people from all parts of the world have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building.”

Karoline Leavitt continued, “Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”

A new era. THE TRUMP-KENNEDY CENTER 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/acmnLCBPGY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 20, 2025

Meanwhile, on X, netizens shared their thoughts on Trump’s hosting gig. “Nothing says cultural honor like appointing yourself the host and daring everyone to clap,” a user wrote with a hint of sarcasm.

Another one wrote, “Yes, please leave the presidency to become a full-time TV host. Literally nothing would make the entire world happier.” Another X user wrote in the comments section, “Would you like me to leave the Presidency? Don’t threaten us with a good time.”

Simply put, many netizens shared a similar school of thought that Trump should, in fact, switch from the presidency to full-time hosting. Case in point, this comment: “Anything! Yes…just leave the Presidency! No, I’d like you to leave the Presidency in order to make the office decent again.” Another one wrote, agreeing, “I think he would make a wonderful master of ceremonies and should resign the Presidency immediately to do so.”

Speculation about Trump’s possible resignation also popped up. “Is he soft-launching his resignation?” a netizen asked. “OMG! He’s trying to find an exit strategy,” another wrote. A user offered another plan, “What could we do to convince him to leave? Maybe some kind of Truman Show concept?”

Simply put, the Internet was more thrilled about Trump pursuing a full-time hosting gig instead of his Presidency. “Yes. A million times over, yes,” a comment read. “He’s made the presidency a full-time joke,” noted another X user. Another added, “If only he were serious.” Here’s what another netizen commented, “We will take that offer.” Another read, “Of course he can leave the Presidency. Literally no one will mind. We’ll help him pack.”

It was only earlier this month that Trump joked about beating Jimmy Kimmel in terms of his hosting talent. Before attending the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington along with his wife, Melania Trump, Trump joked, “We’ve never had a President hosting the awards before. This is a first. I’m sure they’ll give me great reviews… If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don’t think I should be President,” Trump said.