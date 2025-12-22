Karoline Leavitt Congratulates JFK in ‘Absurd’ Post — Netizens Ask, “Do You Know He’s Dead?”

Karoline Leavitt’s error has been deemed inexcusable by netizens. The incident unfolded after she took to X to announce that the name of the John F. Kennedy Center was being changed to the Trump-Kennedy Center. The Press Secretary found herself in the crossfire of backlash that the move evoked following the announcement.

Leavitt took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news that has mostly drawn criticism, even from the late President’s niece. The board of the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C, recently unanimously voted on changing the historical building’s name.

A new era. THE TRUMP-KENNEDY CENTER 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/acmnLCBPGY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 20, 2025

The building will be known as the Trump-Kennedy Center from now on. The move has drawn a lot of criticism from people who have been accusing the President of being an authoritarian.

“I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the successful people from all parts of the world,” Leavitt declared in the post. She also added that Trump’s “unbelievable” work is what led to the decision.

According to the post, the decision was motivated “because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building.” The Press Secretary gave credit to the President for the work he has done for the center, not only for its reconstruction but also from a financial standpoint.

She claimed that the 79-year-old’s involvement has done wonders for the Arts Center’s reputation. “Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future!” Leavitt continued in the same post.

The 28-year-old claimed that the change would help in attaining “new levels of success and grandeur.” Apart from criticising the decision itself, netizens couldn’t help but mock the Press Secretary for her announcement.

People were left wondering if Leavitt realized that the former President to whom she extended the congratulations had died in 1963. “Karoline, are you aware that President Kennedy is no longer with us?” Aaron Rupar questioned.

Hey Karoline Leavitt, are you aware that President John Kennedy no longer with us? Care to explain? — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) December 18, 2025

“I have some devastating news you might want to sit down for, Karoline,” a second user added. “As absurd as all of this is, ‘Congratulations to President Kennedy’ just got in under the wire as one of the funniest phrases of 2025. Great stuff,” another comment read.

“Congratulating President Kennedy fifty years after his death for having to share the name of a building with Donald Trump is the cherry on top of an abysmal week of this presidency,” one noted.