DOJ Issues Major Update on Epstein Letter Alleging Donald Trump ‘Loved’ Young Girls

The Department of Justice has ruled a letter reportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein as “fake.” It is the same letter that alleged that Donald Trump “loved” young girls. Here’s what made the agency initially flag the letter and later deem as fake.

A letter that Epstein allegedly wrote to Larry Nassar garnered national attention upon being released. The person writing the postcard tried to impersonate the convicted financier, according to the FBI’s findings.

The letter was addressed to the former sports doctor and was sent three days after Epstein died in his prison cell. The agency also found that it was sent out from a prison in Virginia while the disgraced financier spent his final days in a prison in New York.

“The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE,” the Department of Justice noted in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the post, the department also points out that the letter was flagged at the time it was received by the prison.

The letter that has quickly grabbed the nation’s attention allegedly claimed that “Our president also shares our love of young, n–ile girls.”

“When a young beauty walked by, he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system,” the letter states. The writer then talks about how “unfair” life is.

Another discovery the investigation led to was that the letter was postmarked August 13, 2019. It also discussed Epstein’s suicide. “As you know by now, I have taken the ’short route’ home,” the letter reads.

“Our love and caring for young ladies and the hope they’d reach their full potential,” the author concludes. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice revealed that it would be looking into the validity of the letter.

Investigators noted the letter was missing the inmate number required for outgoing correspondence. The DOJ later ruled the letter to be fake and added that the handwriting of the writer did not match that of Epstein’s.

The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time. The FBI made this conclusion based on the following facts: -The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

“This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual,” the department wrote in a statement on X.

In the post, the DOJ noted that it will continue to release all the documents related to the case as required by the law.