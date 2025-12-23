Devastating Poll Has Trump Down 23 Points as Independents Abandon Him

President Donald Trump’s approval rating remains stuck at its lowest point so far in his second stint in office, and the new poll offers little evidence that public opinion is turning in his favor.

Gallup found that just 36 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, leaving him 23 points underwater overall. The figure is uncomfortably close to his personal low from January 2021, when his approval dipped to 34 percent in the days following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump continues to insist that he is doing a stellar job and the public is behind him, but this poll suggests otherwise.

The numbers look even worse when the focus shifts to independents. Among voters who do not align with either major party, Trump is underwater by a striking 43 points. That group, often decisive in close elections, appears to be moving in the opposite direction of the president, not drifting back toward him.

The poll was conducted between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 and included more than 1,000 U.S. adults, giving a snapshot of where the country stands as the year winds down.

As expected, the results show a sharply divided electorate as Republicans remain firmly behind Trump. Gallup reported that between 89 percent and 94 percent of GOP respondents described him as strong and decisive, capable of bringing about change, and able to manage the government effectively. Independents were far less convinced, with only 29 percent to 42 percent agreeing with those descriptions.

That divide matters because it speaks to who feels heard and who does not. Trump’s base remains loyal, but the voters in the middle, the ones who tend to swing elections, are showing frustration rather than confidence in his performance.

Much of that frustration appears tied to the economy, particularly the everyday cost of living. While Trump has dismissed affordability worries and even labeled them a “Democrat hoax,” the Gallup data suggests many Americans are struggling to see the economy in a positive light.

Only 21 percent of respondents said economic conditions are “excellent” or “good.” Another 31 percent described them as “only fair.” The larger share, 68 percent, said conditions are getting worse. Just 29 percent believed things are improving.

Gallup noted that Americans have leaned pessimistic about the economy for years, but the latest figures show that mood has darkened since the spring. In May, 58 percent said the economy was getting worse, and 37 percent said it was improving, and that gap has since widened.

Trump, however, continues to paint a much brighter picture as he typically does. Earlier this month, he described the economy as an “A+++++” in an interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns when he was confronted about the economy from a self-described fan of his. In a televised primetime address just days ago, he told viewers, “I am bringing those high prices down and bringing them down very fast.”

In that speech, Trump pointed to inflation, gas prices, and other indicators as evidence that his policies are working. Those claims were quickly examined and challenged by The New York Times and other publications that were tracking the changes in prices.

The good news for Trump is that his base has firmly got his back, but when it comes to winning elections, the president and the GOP will need to get the independent voters back if they want control in the midterms in 2026.