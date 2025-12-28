Fact-Checker Tears Into Trump Over Top Lies of 2025 — “Hard to Pick Only 25”

Donald Trump has lied not once or twice, but at least 25 times this year. This is what senior CNN reporter and fact-checker Daniel Dale has said in a new report titled “Analysis: Donald Trump’s top 25 lies of 2025.”

However, it was not easy for the Canadian journalist to make this list, as according to him, Trump made numerous false claims repeatedly during the first year of his second term. “It was hard to pick only 25. But it was easier than it used to be,” Dale stated.

From spreading misinformation about the economy and inflation to lying about international affairs, the President has done it all in 2025, the report says.

At least the third time the president has falsely claimed kids get 80+ vaccines at once. They don’t get 88 vaccines total, let alone in one shot/visit or mixed in a “vat” as he’s claimed, and each dose is a fraction of a teaspoon, not the size of a glass. https://t.co/FbhFmtFgUw — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 9, 2025

The false claims were so abundant that Dale was forced to categorize them into five different sections. These include inflation, tariffs, and the economy; Public safety; Foreign affairs; Justice and elections; and Health care, legislation, and Democrats.

Dale began with Trump’s declaration that he had generated $17 trillion in investment in the country in 2025. Instead, the White House’s official data said the number was $8.8 trillion, almost half of what the President claimed.

The journalist further pointed out that Trump had said there was no inflation, while in reality, groceries keep getting expensive. He also exposed his lies about reducing prescription drug prices and collecting tariffs from foreign countries.

Coming to public safety, Dale highlighted, “The president repeatedly said an American city was ‘burning down’ or ‘burning to the ground’ even though it was absolutely not burning down or burning to the ground.” Trump apparently also lied about declining crime rates in Washington, D.C., and curbing the Los Angeles wildfires.

The fact-checker reported how Trump publicly announced that Ukraine had ‘started’ its war with Russia. Not only that, when he was asked about his promise of ending the war within 24 hours of assuming office, Trump simply replied that ‘it was said in jest.’

As we all know, Trump was desperate to win the Nobel Prize, so he claimed to have ended wars in the world that did not even happen during his Presidency, including a conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia. However, the POTUS still proclaimed, “I ended seven wars, and in all cases, they were raging, with countless thousands of people being killed.”

Trump did not even spare the US’ close ally Canada, and falsely commented that Canadians want their country to become the 51st US state.

As for justice and elections, the 79-year-old President made inaccurate statements about the Capitol riot, the media’s coverage of him, and the 2020 elections being rigged.

President Trump has repeated some of his oft-debunked lies tonight. Trump hasn’t settled eight wars; he hasn’t secured anything close to $18 trillion in investment; crime wasn’t anywhere close to record levels under Biden; Trump didn’t inherit anything close to the worst… — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 18, 2025

As the issue of the release of the Epstein Files gained momentum this year, Trump ended up saying that Comey, Obama, and Biden made up the files.

While the public might have been tired of the lies, Trump certainly was not. In the last section of his list, Dale mentioned that the President once blurted out how babies need to get some 80 vaccinations.

The Republican leader of the nation also made incorrect comments about the One Big Beautiful Bill, saying it did not impact Medicaid and was the “the most popular bill ever signed in US history.”

With a man of Trump’s position and stature making so many false claims, it certainly becomes difficult for the public to trust political statements. We can only hope that the President corrects himself in the upcoming year.