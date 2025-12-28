Putin Sends a Violent Message to Trump With Deadly Kyiv Attack Ahead of Sit-Down

It doesn’t seem like Putin is fine with the U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s assessment that the country is “fully committed” to achieving peace with Ukraine. Russian forces reportedly bombed Kyiv on Saturday morning, killing one person and injuring several people as well. And this came in less than one week after Witkoff boasted of Russia’s so-called “commitment” on social media.

“Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine. Russia highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security,” Witkoff wrote on Dec. 21. And then on Dec. 27, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that it executed a massive strike” on Ukraine, and also showcased that it leveraged “long-range precision-guided weapons from land, air, and sea, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles” to attack “Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises.”

On the eve of Zelensky’s meeting with Trump to “finalize” the “peace plan,” putin launched a massive drone and missile attack targeting primarily Kyiv’s civilian and energy infrastructure.

Because he clearly wants peace. pic.twitter.com/cH7dwigmrB — Olga Klymenko (@OlgaK2013) December 27, 2025

The bombardment was reportedly 10 hours long, and it came one day before Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Florida to discuss his peace proposal to put the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. Zelenskyy stated that this attack reflected on Russia’s usual attitude toward peace.

“Where is the Russian response to the proposals to end the war, which were made by the United States and the world?” he said on Telegram, adding, “Russian representatives hold long talks. In reality, the ‘Kinzhal’ and ‘Shaheds’ speak for them.” The missiles and drones used in the attack are reportedly “Kinzhal” and “Shahed.”

And not to mention that this attack has even increased the pressure on Sunday’s meeting. Donald Trump has seemingly gotten tired of this war, which was there before he was even elected as the President in his second term. He has blamed the drawn-out nature of the conflict on Ukraine, along with its allies in Europe, rather than Russia. Zelenskyy also stated that during the meeting, he hoped to convince the United States to pressure Russia and eventually end the war. He further reflected that he is ready to compromise to achieve peace.

Kyiv was under Russian attack and Trump, the “leader” of the West, defends Putin by not allowing Ukraine to bomb Moscow. Shame and disgrace on Trump’s USA.😡 pic.twitter.com/TMi28sJviB — Γεωργιος Χατζης (@gchatzis060) December 27, 2025

“Russia is constantly looking for reasons not to agree [to a peace deal],” he said. “The answer is very simple: If Ukraine demonstrates its position and it is constructive, while Russia, for example, does not agree, then it means the pressure is insufficient. And this is also something I want to discuss with the president of the United States.” And at the center of all these talks stands Zelensky’s revisions of two peace plans proposed by the United States and Europe.