Psychic Makes Chilling Prediction of Donald Trump ‘Dressed in Black’ at a Funeral – “The Coffin Will Be…”

Recently, Donald Trump has drawn public attention, not for political events, but because of a psychic’s prediction that he will attend a major state funeral for a world leader at the start of 2026.

​To put rumors at rest, it does not involve the U.S. President directly, but the predicted event will definitely put him into the spotlight more than ever. Selina Avalon, who operates as a psychic medium and astrologer, wrote her predictions in a recent blog post. And to top it all, she confirmed the high possibility of a great world leader passing away at the very onset of 2026.

She claimed to receive this vision for the first time back in October 2025, which she had then relayed through another blog post and video. She believes there will be a massive state funeral that will be held for a world leader, which will possibly happen either by the end of December 2025 or the beginning of January 2026. She could not, however, confirm the name of the political figure, although she was sure that the person would be a male and that he would be from Greece.

​Speaking to the Express, “I’m seeing a very big update on the big state funeral that I predicted for the end of December. The dates were December 21st, 29th of December, and the beginning, or first half, of January 2026. Whoever it is that passes will have a Greek link. I saw a Greek flag flying in the sky. It will be a massive televised funeral. State funeral, lying in state, the coffin will be lying in state. It will be a male – it’ll be either a king, a president, or an ex-president.”

​While there are no exact details of who the deceased person with Greek links would be, it has merely led to increased speculation. The potential candidates, as per Selina, include a range of people, which can also create a slight imbalance of power across the globe.

Now addressing the curious Trump connection, Selina mentioned that the hugely broadcast funeral will be attended by the U.S. President himself. In fact, he won’t be alone, and his wife, Melania, will be there too. Dismissing the popular conjecture that her vision indicated Donald Trump’s passing, the clairvoyant said, “The other thing I saw was that Donald Trump will be in attendance at this funeral. He will be at the funeral. I saw a vision of him dressed in black, so it is not his funeral. And he will be attending with his wife, Melania Trump.”

​In any case, Donald and Melania’s track record in attending funerals has been kind of spotty. In fact, their presence has often grabbed more public attention than the death of a personality. One of the most important funerals attended by the two had been Pope Francis’s in April 2025. Coincidentally, the Trumps faced incessant trolling after they allegedly wore ‘funeral-like outfits’ for attending the Congressional Ball in December 2025.

President Trump delivers remarks at the Congressional Ball with First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/4xXf9TlWvr — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 12, 2025

Well, considering Avalon’s superbly successful presence online, it is hard to believe whether all the predictions will come true or it’s just a bluff. Besides the passing of a brilliant world leader in 2026, the astrologer has also made some more prophecies about the next year, including the emergence of a globally recognized digital currency, major cyber-related power outages, and AI replacing human jobs.