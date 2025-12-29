MAGA Voters Ditch ‘Delusional’ Trump Over Crucial Issue Ahead Of Midterms

Donald Trump’s own voters feel he has become delusional, as revealed in recent focus group sessions. Some voters who supported him in the 2024 presidential election are expressing fatigue, lack of enthusiasm, and a desire to explore other options as the 2026 midterms approach.

According to focus groups conducted by NBC News, several Republican voters indicated that they may not stay loyal to Trump next cycle. The economy, particularly tariffs, has become a key issue that is testing their loyalty.

For some voters, it’s not just about high prices; it’s also about how they feel when Trump discusses inflation and whether his words match their own experiences.

One participant, Robert L., called Trump’s remarks on inflation “delusional” and said they show the president is “out of touch” with regular voters. Another, Justin K., claimed Trump has not made any effort to ease economic struggles.

Tariffs are one of his key policies, causing concern among voters. In the focus group discussions, Trump’s tariff approach wasn’t seen as a strong negotiating tactic or a sign of patriotism. Instead, some voters viewed it as a direct blow to everyday consumers in a very real way.

David S. stated clearly, “Tariffs are a tax on the American people. That’s who pays for it, so I don’t support it. Every tariff that is put in place, whether by Biden or Trump, is a tax on the people who are importing. The people buying those imports pay the tax.”

Many economists predicted that the president’s tariff policies, which he promoted during his campaign, would leave voters feeling the consequences in their wallets and monthly bills. In the NBC News analysis, the criticism served as a warning for the upcoming midterms, not just a passing complaint, especially among voters who hoped his business experience would boost the economy.

The issue isn’t just about tariffs; it also involves how Trump discusses the economy and how far his supporters are willing to follow him when his claims seem exaggerated.

CNN analyst David Goldman, when discussing Trump’s economic claims, suggested they rely heavily on exaggeration. Goldman pointed out that he said a strong stock market could increase economic growth by up to 20 percent a year, calling that “classic Trump hyperbole.”

Goldman also provided a historical context, noting that the U.S. economy has never grown by even 9 percent in a single year. The fastest growth in the past 40 years occurred in 2021, when the economy rebounded from the pandemic and grew by 6.1 percent.

He added, “That’s not how the economy works: The stock market itself doesn’t contribute much to economic growth; it increases the wealth of richer Americans, but the market is more a reflection of investors’ predictions about the economy rather than an economic driver by itself.”

Goldman mentioned that the president’s “general sentiment” might be true, but cautioned that the Federal Reserve “doesn’t operate in the way Trump describes.”

The midterms will be a battle of affordability. If Trump can’t bring prices down, Republicans in swing states will have a hard time getting voters to support the,m and the Dems will seize the opportunity to turn several districts blue.