Trump Dubbed ‘Babbling Moron’ After He Seems To Think He’s Campaigning for GOP Primaries in January

Former President Donald Trump was trolled on social media after he seemed to think he is currently in January, campaigning for the GOP primaries. Anti-Trump Republican group Republicans Against Trump's social media handle took to slamming Trump after he complained about being unable to campaign due to the hush money trial proceedings in New York against him. A peculiar detail was that he seemed to think he's campaigning for primaries in January.

A confused Trump claims he should be campaigning in the early primary states of “Iowa” and “New Hampshire”



“We go on day after day. And I have to tell Iowa, ‘I’m sorry, I won’t be able to make it.’ I tell New Hampshire, ‘Sorry, I won’t be able to make it. I’m sitting in an icebox all day,’” he said outside his hush money trial Manhattan courtroom, per Fox News. Social media was quick to mock Trump, whose mental acuity has been under question in the last few months as he campaigns to retake the White House as the Republican presumptive nominee.

President Joe Biden's campaign handle tweeted a clip of the video, writing, "A confused Trump claims he should be campaigning in the early primary states of 'Iowa' and 'New Hampshire' (Their elections were in January)." A user mocked Trump, "Trump is a babbling moron." Another user joked about his mental decline, using a popular social media mockery of Trump, "Dementia Don."

A user commented, "Trump is losing it as the dementia increases. He just said he should be campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire, but those primaries took place months ago. Not fun to watch especially after his brain locked for 35 seconds during a speech this weekend and he just stopped talking." A user mocked, "Ementia-day Rump-tay thinks it's Anuary-jay."

"Trump is confused as to where he is and what he is doing. He is given copied and pasted papers to read, like a pacifier to soothe him. He forgot to wear the red tie uniform to match his sycophants who continue to demean themselves, they're gonna be so mad he ruined the pic," a user took a shot at both Trump and his GOP supporters who have been showing up to court. Another user mocked, "This guy barely knows where he is at any given moment."

In the hush-money trial against Trump, the prosecution has concluded its case following four weeks of testimony in a New York courtroom. To strengthen their case, attorneys from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office contacted several well-known witnesses and presented dozens of secretly recorded interviews and papers. Legal experts told the BBC that the prosecution performed its job effectively.

Nevertheless, they admit that a conviction in such an intricate criminal case is far from certain, even with strong evidence and testimony. "The pieces are all there. But is it there beyond a reasonable doubt?" said former Brooklyn prosecutor Julie Rendelman. "I don't know. It only takes one juror."