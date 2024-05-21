‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Faces Backlash Over Her Birthday Wishes for Eldest Daughter, Carly

For Carly's recent 15th birthday, Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell took to Instagram to wish her daughter. Remembering her eldest, Lowell wrote on Instagram, "Today is Carly's 15th birthday! I wonder what kind of day she'll have and what she'll do. I wish things were different so we could celebrate with her. I hope she feels our love and has a great day!" The post featured a black-and-white family portrait of her alongside Baltierra and their kids, including Carly. In 2009, while still teenagers, Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, gave Carly up for adoption, and the teen now lives with her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa.

Lowell continued, "I look forward to knowing that one day we will be lucky enough to celebrate with her and B&T. I can’t wait for that day! @tylerbaltierramtv we are soooo blessed to have our girls!!" However, fans were quick to criticize the mother over the tribute. As per The US Sun, they expressed their disgust on a popular Reddit forum.

"God, they can never just post and not take a dig at B&T. A simple 'Happy birthday Carly' would be fine. But no, of course, it has to be mentioned that they can’t see her," a fan asserted. "Once again using her SM as a journal," chimed another fan. Reiterating similar concerns, a user slammed, "Why can’t they just stop talking about her publicly? This is nuts," while another echoed, "Cate needs to stop talking to Carly through social media and let it slowly play its course. This is sad and it's causing more damage than healing." "Stop posting about Brandon & Teresa's daughter on social media. What doesn't this bonehead understand?" an enraged fan repeated.

This was, however, not the first time Lowell wished her daughter through social media. Two years back, the reality star wished Carly on her 13th birthday by sharing a carousel of old photos from when she was born. Meanwhile, Baltierra, who has an OnlyFans account, had confessed to disliking his daughter's adoptive parents. "As far as B & T go, I couldn’t please them or get their approval if I was damn Mother Teresa herself. Besides, I refuse to live my life trying to live up to anyone’s expectations besides my own!" he told a fan who questioned his morals as a parent.

In related news, as is evident in the recent trailer for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, the couple seems to be going through a marital discord. "F**k you for making me feel unworthy. If I don't get my needs met, we're divorced," Baltierra can be seen shouting at Lowell. However, they soon brushed off the separation rumors with an appreciation post, as per People magazine.

"Beyond blessed to call you mine!!" the MTV alum, captioned the post. "No seriously when I look at my life you are a gift and gave me so much in this crazy world! Thank you for loving me the way you do and being my rock!" She added, "I love you!!! @tylerbaltierramtv I couldn’t have wished for a better partner and baby daddy ."