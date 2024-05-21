Marjorie Taylor Greene Was ‘Absolutely Racist’ During Heated House Hearing, Says Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has no regrets about her heated discussion with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last week during a House hearing. During the debate, Greene made very offensive remarks regarding Crockett's physical appearance, including calling her eyelashes 'fake.' Subsequently, appearing on CNN in an interview with Jake Tapper, Crockett blasted Greene for being 'absolutely' racist, reported Rolling Stone. The State of the Union host asked Crockett on May 19, “Do you think her going after your eyelashes, that that, in itself, is racist?”

“I think her specifically doing it to me, yes, that was the intent,” Crockett said, slamming Greene's purported racist tinge. “Women wear makeup, we wear lashes, we wear all types of things to beautify ourselves. But MAGA has historically been on social media doing the things where they’re saying, ‘Oh, she’s black with lashes and nails and hair, and so she’s ghetto.’ And so, to me, this was her buying into that rhetoric and trying to amplify this for the MAGA crowd.” Crockett explained further, “And so, yes, I absolutely think that she only did it to be racist towards me. It is buying into a racist trope... But the reality is that women of all colors wear lashes.”

The confrontation in reference took place during a hearing on May 16, where the House Oversight Committee was debating whether to punish Attorney General Merrick Garland, per The Hill. Greene veered off subject during the session and demanded to know whether any Democrats were collaborating with Judge Juan Merchan's daughter, as he is the one who is overseeing Trump's continuing criminal prosecution. This is a repeated allegation Trump allies have made, with no evidence to corroborate it.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland. Do you know what we’re here for? You know we’re here about AG Garland?” Crockett asked Greene. But the latter then made personal remarks about the Congresswoman, claiming that Crockett's 'fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.' Democrats sprang to Crockett's defense, requesting that Greene's remarks be removed from the record, but Republicans chose to preserve them.

Crockett also intervened by posing a hypothetical question to Republican Committee Chair James Comer, which contained a subliminal jab at Greene. “I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

On CNN, Crockett said to Tapper that Republicans were not punishing Greene for her insults because Comer was concerned he wouldn't have enough support to proceed with the contempt proceedings in the absence of the Georgia lawmaker. “The source of the chaos is always Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Crockett said, also making it apparent that she did not regret her remarks when Tapper questioned her about them. “I don’t, because here’s the thing. I signed up to be a member of Congress. That didn’t mean that I was supposed to walk into a position where I’m going to walk in and be disrespected,” Crockett said.