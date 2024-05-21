Billionaire Dan Snyder Furious Over Trump Biopic He Funded, Attempts to Block Release: 'Nasty Battle'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The highly anticipated Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday evening, stirring considerable controversy among its backers. One high-profile investor, former Washington commanders owner Dan Snyder, is reportedly furious about the film’s portrayal of Trump, leading to attempts to block its release. Directed by Ali Abbasi and starring Sebastian Stan as a young Trump, The Apprentice captures the early years of Trump’s life, including his marriage to Ivana Trump (portrayed by Maria Bakalova) and his mentorship under the infamous lawyer Roy Cohn (played by Jeremy Strong).

Dan Snyder is back in the news because of a Donald Trump biopic.

Snyder, who invested in the film through his company Kinematics, believed it would be a noteworthy depiction of Trump. However, after viewing a cut of the film in February, he was reportedly fuming with rage. Snyder’s history of controversy included resisting calls to change the Washington Commanders’ former name, the Redskins, until 2020 and selling the team in 2023 amid investigations into accusations of financial fraud and sexual harassment, as per Mediaite. His unbothered support for Trump is equally notable, having donated over a million dollars to Trump’s 2016 inaugural committee and $100,000 to his 2020 re-election campaign.

Sebastian Stan says playing Donald Trump in #TheApprentice was a "24/7 immersion process."





The film’s name is similar to the reality show that spiked Trump’s public profile, but it explores a period before the show aired. The film also navigates Trump’s tumultuous marriage to Ivana and his dealing with Cohn, a political fixer and attorney for mobsters and media moguls, as per BBC, disbarred shortly before his death in 1986.

The filmmakers and cast have chosen to forego press interviews ahead of the premiers, letting the film speak for itself. Despite this, some details have seeped through. Snyder, after seeing the film, indulged in a 'nasty battle' with the filmmakers, issuing cease-and-desist letters through Kinematics’ lawyers in an attempt to halt its release. A source familiar with the dispute indicated that Snyder had taken issue with several scenes, particularly one depicting a violent encounter between Trump and Ivana.

A new movie called the Apprentice is heading to a theater near you. The movie is about the rise of Donald Trump as a Roy Cohn protege.



The movie covers the alleged rape of Ivana Trump and of Donald getting liposuction showing just how vain this man is.





This scene is rooted in a 1989 divorce deposition where Ivana accused Trump of raping her, per The Independent, claims she later retracted in 2015 and said, “The story is totally without merit. Donald and I are the best of friends and together have raised three children that we love and are very proud of.”

#TheApprentice director Ali Abbasi says "this is really not a movie about Donald Trump."





In a statement, Kinematics president Emanuel Nuñez emphasized that Snyder was not involved in the creative and business decisions regarding the film. “All creative and business decisions involving The Apprentice have always been and continue to be solely made by Kinematics. Mark (H Rapaport) and I run our company without the involvement of any other third parties.”

The official logline for The Apprentice describes it as a "story about the origins of a system… featuring larger-than-life characters and set in a world of power and ambition. The film delves into a profound exploration of the ascent of an American dynasty. It meticulously charts the genesis of a ‘zero-sum’ culture, one that accentuates the dichotomy between winners and losers, the dynamics between the mighty and the vulnerable, and the intricate psychology of persona.”

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).