When Gwen Stefani Left Her Fans Concerned With a 'Not So Well Hidden, Secret Scar' in a BTS Video

Despite receiving massive backlash in the past few months, Gwen Stefani kept looking ahead and delivered awe-inspiring performances. However, in a backstage video, the pop star raised concerns among her fans, who spotted a scar she seemed to hide with makeup successfully.

The video was from behind the scenes on a red carpet promoting The Voice, where the Don't Speak singer did a few outfit changes. She donned a purple and black ruffled-sleeve dress and a black and gold steamy ensemble. The second outfit had a fishnet garter belt, jacket, and pants.

Although she smiled through the video, flaunting her flat abs peeking through the cutout on her black top, hawk-eyed fans quickly pointed out the not-so-apparent scar on her stomach, reports The U.S. Sun. They jumped to the comment section to ask her about it.

An Instagram fan, @kerry_a.kelly, wrote, "I'm thinking you have a surgical scar on your tummy... You always cover it like that in most of your outfits??" Another fan, @tvanthoff, had a different perspective, "Fishnets have a blurring effect (it's why theater performers and dancers love to wear them too)."

It continued, "She gave birth at 44 when her skin wasn't very stretchy anymore. So anytime she moves—and she moves a LOT—skin is likely to ripple and look odd in still images," claiming, "No scar whenever she's in swimwear."

The Just A Girl singer shares three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: 17-year-old Kingston, 15-year-old Zuma, and 9-year-old Apollo. After 13 years of marital bliss, they separated after Rossdale allegedly cheated on her with their kid's nanny. She filed for divorce in 2015 and remarried her now-husband, country singer Blake Shelton.

Shelton and Stefani have been going strong despite rumors of a possible split. They are two poles apart in personalities, yet they have found a balance in their relationship. The God's Country singer opened up about his "happily married life" with the Hollaback Girl singer in an interview with TODAY.

"I mean, the best part is lying down with her at night and then waking up, and she's there in the morning," the doting husband gushed. "I just didn't know that that was out there; that was possible." He also discussed his stepkids with Stefani and their relationship, which transformed into a beautiful bond.

The 47-year-old singer revealed, "I've had stepparents. I think, in some ways, it's more difficult." He added how his own past taught him the sensitivities of this relationship, and it worked well for him and Stefani's three boys. "I try to be careful about when to step in and be smart about when to step back, but no matter what, always be there if I'm needed." The couple first met on the sets of The Voice and instantly hit it off with their friendship. However, it was meant to be, and they got married in 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.