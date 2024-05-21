'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Mother's Day Was 'Surprisingly Emotional' After Son Garrison's Death

For Janelle Brown, 55, Mother's Day this year wasn't the same without her beloved son Garrison Brown who passed away on March 5, 2024. The grief-stricken Sister Wives star wrote a lengthy account of her 'surprisingly emotional' day on her Instagram handle, adding a picture of a strawberry rhubarb pie.

According to Page Six, Janelle wrote, "...Grief and Strawberry Rhubarb Pie. Mother's Day was surprisingly emotional for me. It just never has been a big holiday for me. My children have always shown up for me and made me feel special every day especially since they became independent adults and weren't home all the time,"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Stating that the pie she baked, was symbolic of her bond with Garrison, she shared, "...this year was different. All weekend, I felt the grief so close to the surface...And it was especially poignant when I made this simple pie. Our strawberry picking excursion combined with the fact that I randomly found rhubarb at the local farmers market made it feel like this pie was destined."

She added, "Strawberry Rhubarb is a huge favorite at our house and maybe no one loved it more than Garrison. And that made this pie a little bittersweet. I love you honey and miss you every day."

Image Source: Instagram | @robertthebrown

Garrison was 25 when he was found dead at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. His family members, including his sister Madison Brush, candidly revealed his deteriorating mental health. In a video message she posted on March 18, Brush said, "It wasn't bullying, it wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I am blue in the face."

She added, "Social media is not real—it's a highlight reel and that was something that Garrison and I talked a lot about," she continued. "I know my other siblings and my mom have expressed this—that Garrison used to feel like he wasn't doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media and I don't think that it's real and we need to remember that."

Two months after his tragic demise, on May 15, People magazine obtained the autopsy report. The Coconino County Medical Examiner in her findings cited that Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. According to the report, a major contributing factor was ethanol intoxication, which is another name for alcohol poisoning.

Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department, told the outlet, "At this time, there is not any indication of foul play, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating." Shortly thereafter, Janelle confirmed her son's death in a statement shared on Instagram.