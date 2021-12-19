Anna Kendrick and Twitter: A Match Made In Comedy Heaven

No one does Twitter quite like Anna Kendrick. If you’re one of the 36-year-old Oscar-nominated star’s 7 million followers on the platform, you’d know that’s a fact. And even if you’re not, chances are you’ve come across a popular retweet from her account. Do a Google search of her funny Twitter posts and you’ll pull up entire compilations – some of them containing hundreds of tweets!

The Twilight actress’ mastery of the social media platform comes from an innate humor paired with a carefree attitude towards provocative content. Plus, she actually treats tweeting as a serious undertaking. Scroll for more.