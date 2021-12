Even though some people weren't exactly high on them towards the end of the season, the Michigan Wolverines managed to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Jim Harbaugh's team features one of the best, most physical defensive units in the nation and its running game is top-notch.

But all great things can be even better, which is why the Wolverines didn't waste a single second to try and snatch some of the best prospects in the nation during National Signing Day.