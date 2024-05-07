When Alabama Barker's Oversized Hoodie and Sweatpants Got Travis Barker Criticised For His Parenting

Alabama Barker, the 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, is no stranger to the limelight. The rising star has been making waves on social media with her bold fashion choices, drawing both admiration and criticism from fans and critics alike. Alabama then found herself in the middle of a controversy over her wardrobe, nudging a stylish response from the teen.

Popular for her confident and daring style, Alabama often shares her fashion moments on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she boasts a substantial following. While many praised her for expressing herself and embracing her peculiar fashion sense, others have deemed her outfits "inappropriate" for her age.

In an Instagram Story, Alabama addressed the buzz surrounding her wardrobe choices. The 17-year-old posted a mirror selfie wearing an oversized matching black sweatsuit, with the hoodie pulled up to cover her signature blond hair. Holding her phone directly in front of her face, Alabama let the picture speak for itself, accompanied by a sigh and a fire emoji. The post reflected a different style from her usual bold looks, offering an insight into a more casual and covered-up side.

As per The Sun, this reaction came after a series of controversies ignited by Alabama’s fashion content. In a TikTok video set to the tune of Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me, Alabama flaunted a brown dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline, accessorized with bracelets, a watch, earrings, and necklaces. While some fans praised her style and beauty, others criticized the outfit as inappropriate for a 17-year-old.

As per HuffPost, the backlash nudged remarks such as "Daddy Trav, get your daughter" and allegations of a "parent fail." Concerns were raised about Alabama flaunting her style on social media at a young age, with some commenting, "Sorry, but no, you're 17 - I won't be dressing like that! Also some self-respect!" The comments sparked a debate about parenting and the appropriateness of Alabama’s wardrobe choices.

This is not the first time Alabama faced backlash for her fashion sense. Previous videos, such as one where she danced to music while throwing money on herself, wearing a black corset top and patchwork pants, also buzzed controversy. Fans questioned Travis’ parenting and expressed embarrassment on his behalf.

Despite the backlash, Alabama has her fair share of supporters who appreciate her individuality and confidence. Fans have defended her choices, praising her beauty and expressing admiration for her unique style. Alabama's journey in the public eye continues to unfold, showcasing a mix of bold fashion statements and responses to criticism.

As a teenager navigating fame and individuality, Alabama appears unapologetic about expressing herself through fashion, setting the stage for ongoing discussions about style, age-appropriate attire, and the dynamics of celebrity parenting.

