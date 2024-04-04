Reality Star Kim Kardashian Makes Animal Sounds While North West "Cries" in Weird New Tiktok Video

The mother-daughter duo, Kim Kardashian and North West are back with their funny banter on their joint TikTok account. The reality star is a treat to watch alongside her preteen, who makes her do playful stuff on camera. Their 'mommy and me' videos are a hit on social media, and this latest drop is no exception.

The 10-year-old brought the SKIMS mogul on board again, hopping onto a funny TikTok trend mimicking emojis appearing on screen and reading the phrases out loud. Kardashian seemed to enjoy the drill as she made the sounds of animals like bees and pigs while skillfully animating the wide-eyed emoji, per The Sun.

North, on the other hand, was her best self, having fun at her mom's participation while also reading out the phrases flashing on the screen like "I love you," "We are related," and so forth. The billionaire sported a casual look in her white and pink PJs, with no makeup and her black tresses open and loose.

The young girl wore a black t-shirt with white stripes and a backward black cap with her hair tied in two braids and curls. The TikTok video caption read, "I love u," with two pink heart emojis, and Kardashian's personal account was tagged.

The rapper-in-the-making often posts candid videos of her mother on the video-making platform, showing the not-so-glamorous side of Kardashian. She's seen capturing her mother during her weirdest moments, laughing incessantly, yawning, and lying carelessly on her bed while the kid focuses on her face.

She shares a good relationship with her mother but the majority of people agree North is a 'mini-me' version of her controversial father Kanye West. However, a Reddit thread recently compared her appearance to her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian. The original user unearthed the Lemme founder's childhood pictures similar to the age of North and people found some genes there.

Although some people insisted North is a mirror image of Ye, others tried to look past that. A Reddit fan, u/caitcro18, said, "All I see is little girl Kanye, lol." A second fan, u/Babydolldiffy93, echoed,

"I agree. North is her daddy's twin! They even have A Lot of the same mannerisms. Doppelgänger."

However, a Reddit user, u/daugavpiliete, explained, "The thing is, Kourtney kind of has a similar face shape to Kanye. So this makes sense. Also, Kim used to look a lot more like Kourtney than she does now." u/Diclonius18 agreed, "This is the correct answer. She def favors Kourt AND Ye but only because Kourt favors 'natural' Kim."

Meanwhile, another Reddit fan, u/hobotising, observed, "I see Kourtney cheekbones and Kanye's smile in North for sure. Pretty little girl. I'm curious what she will look like as she ages." u/trollcole saw eye to eye, "I see it! I see she's a mix of Kourtney and Kanye." u/ginja_ninja420bro added, "I see Kourtney and Kanye. North has the shape of her dad's smile but she def has Kourts eyes IMO."

In one of segments of their reality show The Kardashians, the mother of four revealed North is a complete daddy's girl. While talking to sister Kourtney, she said, "She'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out,'" per E! News. "He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment."