When Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Was a Trend Setter With Most ‘Interesting’ Maternity Styles

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 7, 2023. It has since been updated.

The ever-so-stylish Kourtney Kardashian set new trends every time she styled her then-growing baby bump. It's undeniable the Kardashian clan is born glamorous, but something about Kourt's interesting and 'bold' avatars during pregnancy that caught everyone's attention. She shared a post on Instagram in a striking blue dress, and it turned heads.

Image Source: Getty Images | Slaven Vlasic

On August 5, 2023, The Kardashian star, who is set to welcome her 4th baby with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, struck a pose while rocking a neon blue set, and her beautiful bump was peeking through the dress. The brave outfit was a creation of designer LaQuan Smith. The look featured a cropped long-sleeve jacket and a matching mini skirt, per E! News.

She finished off her bold look by pairing it with silver heels and her hair tied loosely in a bun, with two strings of hair hanging on both sides. The mommy-to-be looked comfortable and confident, and she's been basking in the pregnancy glow ever since she found out about the baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The Lemme founder reposted the outfit on her Instagram story and tagged designer Laquan Smith. Previously, she posted the same blue look in July as her first post on Threads- Mark Zuckerberg's new social media platform, per PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Her style has so evolved since she married Barker, and dare we say, she's been donning that rocker chic look quite a lot lately. Her whole maternity style reflects her experimental and fearless nature with back-to-back "punk-rock" looks. Kourtney manages to slay despite being on mommy duty for her three kids with ex-husband Scott Disick.

While baby number 4 is on the way, the Poosh founder is mother to 13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign. She also took the role of stepmother to Travis' kids 19-year-old Landon Barker, 16-year-old Alabama, and his 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

In a 2019 blog of her brand Poosh, she wrote, "Being a mother is my favorite role in life." She added, "It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time." She juggles her time between her husband, her kids, and her business ventures, including the (in)famous reality drama.

Kourtney continued, "It's been such an incredibly rewarding experience to watch my babies grow and cross milestones. I personally loved being pregnant and made it a point to really listen to my body." She often shares her pregnancy cravings, her favorite products, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

She also shared her wellness routine during her other pregnancies. "When I was pregnant with Mason Disick, I ran outside with music every day for seven months," she explained. "When I was pregnant with Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, I would do yoga or go on walks in my neighborhood, usually with a stroller, and would do a lot of hills."

During this pregnancy, she's been enjoying a lot of me-time, family time, beach getaways, and a trip to Hawaii with her daughter Penelope. She wore unconventional and bold dresses in all her pregnancy outings and looked gorgeous in all of them.