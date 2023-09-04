Miley Cyrus Spoke About Her 'Undeniable Chemistry' with Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth in 'The Last Song'

Pop star Miley Cyrus walked down memory lane and recalled the time she instantly hit it off with her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The See You Again singer was enamored by the 33-year-old actor on the auditions for The Last Song. The ex-flames were teenagers when their eyes met, and their off-screen romance also made their on-screen performance "feel so special."

The 2010 film was based on a 2009 novel by Nicholas Sparks, in which the couple first falls in love. Miley opened up about the audition where she met Hemsworth in a TikTok video and shared how the roles became impactful due to their off-screen romance, which aligned with the movie's setting, reported The Mirror.

Cyrus recalled, "I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real-time and real life." From there, the couple's relationship blossomed. "So the chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship," she added.

After the romantic film wrapped up, the ex-couple was in an on-again-off-again relationship. They were good friends before it turned passionate. Hemsworth proposed to the Wrecking Ball singer in 2012, and they eventually married in December 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. However, it wasn't meant to last, and the Hunger Games actor filed for divorce from the singer the following year.

And their divorce was finalized in 2020. Her TikTok video was part of the series she's doing for her new single, Used To Be Young. The 30-year-old also recalled how Hemsworth landed the role and the movie was made. She continued, "In 2008, I had to do another feature film for Disney, and I didn't want it to be a part of Hannah Montana."

She added, "Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend, in the movie." Cyrus explained, "We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of those three." Although they were in a relationship, the decision to marry was based on an emotional reason.

She claimed the ex-couple got married because their home in Malibu burned down during the Woolsey Fire in November 2018. She said, "The timing felt right, and that no one is promised the next day or the next, so I try to be 'in the now' as much as possible." The Flowers singer also reflected on their burned house in another TikTik video.

Their "magical home," as Cyrus would call it, was destroyed in devastating fires. She reminisced, "That house had so much magic to it that it ended up really changing my life," per Daily Mail. She also mentioned she recorded her debut 2007 album, Meet Miley, at the house where producer Matthew Wilder used to live. She had no idea the house would be "her home" years later and that she would lose it in a tragic accident.

