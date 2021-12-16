Joe Manchin Stands In Way Of Democrats' Spending Bill

Before taking office, President Joe Biden promised to pass two massive bills as soon as possible: an infrastructure package, and a spending bill better known as Build Back Better.

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed both houses of the United State Congress in November and was promptly signed by Biden, but the spending bill is nowhere near to becoming law.

Standing in Biden and other Democrats' way is Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a self-described moderate Democrat who has always opposed social programs.