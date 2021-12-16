Melissa Gorga Twins With Her Daughter In Self-Owned Fashion Line

World
Shutterstock | 64736

chisom

Real Housewives of New Jersey reality TV star Melissa Gorga hasn’t aged a day, and you can tell from these pictures with her 16-year-old daughter. The mother-daughter duo made many appearances in matching outfits this past month. Perhaps, it’s the holiday spirit rubbing off on the pair, or they enjoy looking alike so much they dress alike too.

The RHONJ star often gushes about her love for her first child using phrases like, “My one and only,” “My mini me,” and “My beauty.”

Scroll for the photos.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: Mac Jones Compares Bill Belichick And Nick Saban

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner Trade Would Turn Warriors Into 'Ultimate Contenders,' Per 'Sports Illustrated'

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Ben Simmons To Knicks For Three Players & Draft Picks

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Calls Out Dak Prescott

Melissa Gorga Admits There's 'No Excuses' For Ramona Singer’s Behavior On ‘RHUGT’

Cool Mom

Shutterstock | 644176

Melissa and Antonia attended the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in matching black sequins outfits and boots. While Melissa wore a V-neck jumpsuit, Antonia chose a two-set number of black sequins pants and a white tank. Their resemblance is so uncanny they could pass for twins!

The older Gorga joked about being the cool mom for the night, saying, “This is when ‘cool mom’ comes into play <3.” She further states that she had “an amazing night with my daughter.”

Movies

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

See Alexandra Daddario Stun In Different Outfits

By chisom

Street Style

Shutterstock | 652282

The Gorga ladies show their edgy side in street style Envy outfits. While mama Gorga is wearing a leather short-sleeved wrapped dress and knee-high boots, baby Gorga is wearing a shiny grey two-piece cropped top and pants. Melissa expresses how much she hopes her daughter “always sees how hard I work, and how much time I put into my store & anything I’m working on for that matter. I want her to have that boss woman drive! I want it to all be hers one day.” Her daughter commented with heart and fire emojis in acknowledgment.

Why Salma Hayek Feels Liberated Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Body

Khloe Kardashian Wears Sister Kourtney’s Dress For People’s Choice Awards

Twinning In Hair Extensions

Shutterstock | 870799

Melissa jokes about Antonia liking her again. As a teenager, there’s no doubt younger Gorga would clash with her mother every once in a while. Melissa thanks hairdresser Rachael Sackie for their morning hair session. In their matching brown body wave hairstyles, bare faces, and honey brown eyes, the pair can pass for doppelgangers. Antonia wears a white tank top while her mother puts on a nude blouse, both outfits from Envy by MG.

Matching From Childhood

Shutterstock | 644176

In September, Melissa took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter on #nationaldaughtersday. The 46-year-old mother-of-three crowned the 16-year-old her one and only, and Antonia responded with two heart emojis. Melissa is a very proud mother as she celebrates Antonia's achievements on Instagram no matter how little. She expressed concerns over her torn ACL but the young cheerleader recovered like a champ.

Melissa also posted a throwback picture of them in matching yellow bikinis when Antonia was younger. It appears the Gorga ladies didn’t start twinning outfits this year.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Lifts Dress During Barefoot Yoga Balance

Why Salma Hayek Feels Liberated Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Body

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

Olivia Wilde Hangs Around The Desert In Her Underwear

Penelope Cruz Film 'Parallel Mothers' Receives Two Golden Globe Nominations

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.