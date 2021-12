Kaia Gerber is getting her YSL on while rocking a sheer top. The 20-year-old model, shooting up trends as her supermodel career continues to rise, is now shouting out the highest-end brands around, although YSL Beauty is nothing new for the star who began fronting the French label's beauty division back in 2018.

Posting to Instagram this week, the daughter to Cindy Crawford stunned while glammed up, with luxury label YSL likely laughing all the way to the bank as a result.