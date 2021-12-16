NBA Rumors: Myles Turner Trade Would Turn Warriors Into 'Ultimate Contenders,' Per 'Sports Illustrated'

Though they are still playing without Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors are surprisingly doing well in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Warriors are on a two-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 23-5 record. However, despite currently being the best team in the league, they are still expected to be active on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Having a plethora of interesting assets, the Warriors are in a strong position to acquire a quality player that would complement their star trio of Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green.