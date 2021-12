The Dallas Cowboys went from being one of the worst teams in the NFL last season to a big contender this year.

And, while their revamped defense has been the main reason behind their epic turnaround, having Dak Prescott back under center has also done wonder for Mike McCarthy's offense.

Then again, their talented quarterback has been far from efficient over the past month or so, and some are start wondering whether he's hit a wall and the league has figured him out already.