Ariana Grande Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 2914948

Rebecca Cukier

Ariana Grande is back in the news for stunning in a killer little black dress - and with some glitter, too. The "thank u, next" hitmaker is fresh from gorgeous home selfies showing off her tiny waist and flawless sense of style - affording major Breakfast at Tiffany vibes, the Grammy winner updated her Instagram recently to showcase British designer Koma while rocking massive platforms from Italian brand Casadei.

Ariana looked like a total doll, with the photos now sitting at over 8 million likes.

The Latest

Olivia Wilde's Terrifying Gozer Makeup In 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' BTS Photo

Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Are The Cutest Hollywood BFFs

Olivia Wilde Lounges Around In Satin Gucci Bra

HoYeon Jung Stuns In Louis Vuitton Crop Top

Lala Kent Tells Melissa Gorga She's Sleeping Well Amid Randall Emmett Split

Showing Off Little Black Dress

Shutterstock | 487966

Scroll for the selfies. The newly-married star, who has been ditching her high ponytail look for a more grown-up finish, posed in two shots while backed by tan furnishings. Ariana wore a figure-hugging and one-shouldered black minidress, one bearing a metallic and glitter silver hem detail - the otherwise black look showed off the "Prisoner" hitmaker's petite waist, plus her super-toned legs.

A swipe right also showed off the footwear - it was major '90s vibes, here, as Grande rocked massive Mary Jane platforms.

Celebrities

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo: Bikini Pics Prove It

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photos Below

Wearing her hair parted, in a low-ish ponytail, and with two loose strands across her face, The Voice judge also rocked her signature catwing - and it comes in handy, these days, with Ariana's REM Beauty line just dropped.

8.9 million fan likes also included celebrity ones - reality star Khloe Kardashian quickly sent the thumbs-up, with fans saying it was the "heels" for them. Grande is known for adding height to her pint-sized frame with a good heel. Swipe for both snaps below, scroll for more.

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

Jennifer Aniston Lifts Dress During Barefoot Yoga Balance

A Little Givenchy?

Shutterstock | 64736

Anyone spotting an Audrey Hepburn vibe from Grande might get their satisfaction via remembering what 2019 brought. Two years ago, the singer was signed to luxury French brand Givenchy as its promotional face.

"I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy," Grande stated. "It is a house I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honour. I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it."

See More Photos Below

The "Sweetener" singer continued: "Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”

The focus now, however, is on Ariana launching her own brand. Her latest fragrance is stocking at Ulta Beauty for the holidays and comes amid the wider news of REM Beauty's release. Also going down the beauty route have been fellow pop faces Selena Gomez, Halsey, plus Lady Gaga.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Lifts Dress During Barefoot Yoga Balance

Hailey Bieber Grabs Chest In Plunging Bodysuit

Will Alexandra Daddario Play Zatanna In Upcoming DC Movie?

Olivia Wilde Hangs Around The Desert In Her Underwear

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns In Calvin Klein Underwear

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.