Kate Beckinsale opened up about her terrifying experiences with Harvey Weinstein in an Instagram post in October 2017, revealing that the once-famed movie producer came onto her when she was underage.

In her post, via the Daily Mail, the 48-year-old actress looked back on a moment she shared with Weinstein, 69, when she was just 17-years-old.

"I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17," Beckinsale recalled in her message to her fans and followers at the time.