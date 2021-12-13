Alexandra Daddario All Legs In Double-Slit Dress

Celebrities
Shutterstock

Rebecca Cukier

Alexandra Daddario has knocked out another killer and leggy look. The actress, 35, continues to make headlines for upping her style game as she's invited to an endless carousel of glam events, with the latest seeing her all dolled up in an Instagram share, one posted for her 21 million followers.

Daddario, this year rocking luxury Versace and most recently going thigh-skimming in Carolina Herrera, shouted out popular label Michael Kors in her Saturday photos, ones now sitting at over 1.2 million likes.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook-To-Sixers Trade A Possibility, Daryl Morey 'Still Likes' Lakers PG

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Domantas Sabonis & Collin Sexton In Proposed 3-Way Deal

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Colleagues 'Shellshocked' After Chris Wallace Leaves Fox News For CNN

YSL Ambassador Kaia Gerber Reveals Holiday Self-Care Tips

Stuns In Double-Slit Dress

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photos. Daddario, in the news this month for announcing her engagement to boyfriend Andrew Form, posed solo, by chic cream drapes, and basically matching the backdrop. The White Lotus star showed off her famous waistline, standing confidently in a long-sleeved and turtleneck cream dress - the fitted number came long-sleeved, but there was a flesh flash via two high leg slits.

A belted waist detailing and pointed-toe heels added pizzazz to the otherwise-classic outfit. See more photos after the snap.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

By Rebecca Cukier

See More Photos Below

Also tagged was luxury footwear giant Christian Louboutin, plus the blue-eyed beauty's stylist, Emma Jade Morrison. Emma is largely known for styling supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

It's been a busy month for Daddario, who is now happily engaged to 52-year-old producer Andrew Form. Sharing a joint bikini selfie with her beau, AD broke the news, writing: "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive."

Scroll For Her Engagement Photo

Shutterstock | 2914948

Continuing, the Baywatch bombshell wrote: "You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together."

Daddario and Form had gone IG-official back in May. The producer is recently split from actress Jordana Brewster, whom he was married to for 14 years and shares two children with. "This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier," Alexandra also wrote.

Little Miss Popular

2021 sees Daddario shooting up in popularity thanks to The White Lotus, and the brands are coming after her, too. The star has been busy shouting out sportswear brand Alo Yoga on Instagram - she also receives plenty of comments from beauty brand Vintner's Daughter, although no deal has been announced.

Daddario last shouted out Alo on November 29, posting in spandex and writing: "like to wear this to pretend to be athletic and then I don’t leave the house, but at least I look good @alo."

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Strapless Jumpsuit With A Little Gucci

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns In Calvin Klein Underwear

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

'Eternals' Superhero Role A 'Humbling Experience' For Salma Hayek

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.