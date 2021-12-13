Alexandra Daddario All Legs In Double-Slit Dress

Alexandra Daddario has knocked out another killer and leggy look. The actress, 35, continues to make headlines for upping her style game as she's invited to an endless carousel of glam events, with the latest seeing her all dolled up in an Instagram share, one posted for her 21 million followers.

Daddario, this year rocking luxury Versace and most recently going thigh-skimming in Carolina Herrera, shouted out popular label Michael Kors in her Saturday photos, ones now sitting at over 1.2 million likes.