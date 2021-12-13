Should Jennifer Aniston Be Criticized For Not Having Kids?

Jennifer Aniston speaks honestly on how she feels about all the public scrutiny she gets because people assume she chose her career over having kids. Should she be getting hate for being childfree?

Being in the public eye certainly hasn't been a walk in the park for the Friends star, who was once deemed as "America's Sweetheart."

The 52-year-old actress had an in-depth interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she got to air her grievances and talk about her plans for the future.

