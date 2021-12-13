Should Jennifer Aniston Be Criticized For Not Having Kids?

Celebrities
Jennifer Aniston speaks honestly on how she feels about all the public scrutiny she gets because people assume she chose her career over having kids. Should she be getting hate for being childfree?

Being in the public eye certainly hasn't been a walk in the park for the Friends star, who was once deemed as "America's Sweetheart."

The 52-year-old actress had an in-depth interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she got to air her grievances and talk about her plans for the future.

Did She Choose Career Over Kids?

According to Jen, it hadn't been easy for her to constantly be scrutinized about her childfree life. Rumors about the actress' refusal to have kids led to a lot of criticism from the public and the media.

“I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption,” she revealed. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”

Social Media Is The New Tabloid

Aniston also said that she feels social media may be the new tabloid and people can be so toxic with their comments.

“Although I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?” Jennifer said.

“What the tabloids and the media did to people’s personal lives back then, regular people are doing now [on social media.]”

The actress broke Instagram in 2019, when she finally joined the platform and racked up one million followers in just five hours.

Society's Double Standards

Another thing Jen wants you to know is society's unfair standards, pointing out that men don't get crucified as much as women for their life chioces.

"Men can be married as many times as they want to, they can marry [younger] women in their 20s or 30s. Women aren’t allowed to do that," she continues.

After her divorce with Brad Pitt, Aniston married Justin Theroux. Their marriage ended amicably in 2017 and they still remain friends.

Just Getting Started

Despite the public scrutiny, Jen is powering through like a true queen. And according to her, there is more to come.

"I’m just getting started. I’ve only recently started to be like, “Oh, I got this.” I think I needed to get over those hurdles of self-doubt and own who I am and where I am and just how long I’ve fucking been here."

