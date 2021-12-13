Kaley Cuoco Unveils The Holiday Transformation Of Her $12M Mansion

Alas, Kaley Cuoco joins the long list of celebrities getting into the Holiday cheer with home makeovers. Christmas trees, fairy lights, Snowmen, and a "Partridge In A Pear Tree" – these are things that evoke the holiday cheer in us (except if you're the Grinch or Scrooge.) The Flight Attendant star leaves no stone unturned as she decorates her house with unconventional traditional items.

Kaley enlisted the help of celebrity event planners Butterfly Floral and Lauren Tatum Events to bring her home alive. Each decorative piece looks personal as it fits the theme of the actress' $12 million ranch. Let's peek closer at the individual items.