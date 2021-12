Miley Cyrus wasn't too happy to learn that Pete Davidson had their matching tattoos lasered off, especially since hers is still inked on her skin!

The singer recently appeared with the SNL funny guy on The Tonight Show to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve Special.

In the must-see interview, Miley shared how their friendship started and the unexpected way she found out that Pete had his tattoo removed.

Scroll down to watch the interview.