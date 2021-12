South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was arrested in October and charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Murdaugh's wife and son were shot and murdered in June. In September, Murdaugh himself was shot in the head by what he claimed was an unknown man, but later admitted to conspiring with that man to commit insurance fraud.

Other members of the Murdaugh family have also had trouble with the law, but Alex's life got even more complicated on Thursday.

