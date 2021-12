Zendaya doesn't think that everyone is truly appreciating HBO's Euphoria for all that it is.

During a recent chat with Interview magazine, the actress opened up about the fact that many of her fans and followers tune into the series for the wrong reasons.

"When we did the diner episode, a lot of people were a bit thrown off. Like, 'Wait a minute, y’all are just gonna stay in the diner and talk?' Some people didn’t quite understand it," Zendaya explained to the outlet.