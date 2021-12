Nothing says holidays and “I love you” like matching pajamas and sweatshirts or, in this case, PANTSUITS! Oscar nominee Jonah Hill and his surfer girlfriend Sarah Brady made their first couple appearances twinning in Gucci. Did someone say swoon?

In a pastel pantsuit and matching teal slippers, the dreamy couple stormed the Don’t Look Up premiere. Even their hair colors matched in bleached blonde, where can we order a partner and a twin set outfit for Christmas?