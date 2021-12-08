CNN Urged To Fire Don Lemon Over Involvement In Jussie Smollett Hoax

In January 2019, Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett told the Chicago police that he had been assaulted by two people he described as white Trump supporters wearing Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats.

But the whole incident turned out to be an elaborate hoax, with authorities establishing that Smollett hired two Nigerian immigrants and paid them each $3,500 to stage the attack.

Ultimately, Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police reports, and is currently on trial. Below is the latest update on the case -- it involves CNN host Don Lemon.