Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 673594

Fatima Araos

Former besties Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato used to be inseparable but then the friendship fizzled out. The pop stars and Disney Channel alums, who are both 29, first became close when they worked together on the children’s television show Barney & Friends. They remained best pals throughout most of their teenage years but grew apart in their late teens. In a video uploaded on YouTube after their falling-out, Lovato seemed to hint at the reason, and it had something to do with Taylor Swift. Keep scrolling for the details.

The Latest

Miley Cyrus Lifted Her Shirt In Gucci Belt

Dua Lipa Impresses With Slow-Mo Walk In Strapless Maximilian Dress

Melissa Gorga Impresses In Strappy Versace Bikini

Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

NBA Rumors: Sixers-Thunder-Grizzlies Blockbuster Trade Would Send Ben Simmons To Memphis

Buddies On Set

Shutterstock | 842284

The pair started their friendship as kids on the set of Barney & Friends. Gomez and Lovato appeared on the show as Gianna and Angela respectively from 2002 to 2004. Speaking to International Business Times, the show’s director Fred Holmes reminisced about the bond between the two, saying, “Very early on, you could just tell, they clicked. Certain kids got along with other kids and they were just two of those that really clicked. They were pretty inseparable and ate lunch together and all those types of things.”

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Proud Of Cheeks-Out Bikini Shots

Chanel West Coast Proud Of Cheeks-Out Bikini Pics

By Rebecca Cukier

Teen Pals

Shutterstock | 1092671

Following their stint on the popular children’s show, the duo went on to star in their own Disney projects – Gomez in the fantasy sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place and Lovato in the musical TV movie Camp Rock. They continued their close relationship and even made YouTube vlogs together in which they referred to each other as “my best friend in the entire world” and “my best friend ever since we were 7 years old.” They also made a Disney Channel original movie together in 2009, Princess Protection Program.

January Jones' Naughty Picture Lands Her In Time Out

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

Did Taylor Swift Come Between Them?

Shutterstock | 3316133

Around that time, the Lose You to Love Me singer struck up a friendship with Taylor Swift after meeting her on a double date with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas. Lovato, meanwhile, was getting close to Miley Cyrus. When the Sorry Not Sorry singer took a trip to London and was signing autographs for fans, someone asked them, “How’s Selena?” Lovato quickly replied, “Ask Taylor,” which led fans to speculate that Swift was the reason the former besties had grown apart.

End Of A Friendship

Shutterstock | 564025

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gomez was asked if Swift had driven “a wedge between or complicate your friendship with” Lovato and she replied, “Absolutely not.” Still, it was obvious that the formerly close friendship had come to an end. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2020, Lovato said, “When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her…I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Goes Full Ninja In Skintight Black Bodysuit

Gemma Chan All Legs In Thigh-Skimming Flower Minidress

Inside Salma Hayek's 'Haunted' London Mansion That Once Was Justin Bieber's Home

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Chanel West Coast Drops Her First NFT

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.