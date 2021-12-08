Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gomez was asked if Swift had driven “a wedge between or complicate your friendship with” Lovato and she replied, “Absolutely not.” Still, it was obvious that the formerly close friendship had come to an end. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2020, Lovato said, “When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her…I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”