Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

Former besties Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato used to be inseparable but then the friendship fizzled out. The pop stars and Disney Channel alums, who are both 29, first became close when they worked together on the children’s television show Barney & Friends. They remained best pals throughout most of their teenage years but grew apart in their late teens. In a video uploaded on YouTube after their falling-out, Lovato seemed to hint at the reason, and it had something to do with Taylor Swift. Keep scrolling for the details.