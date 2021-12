Kaley Cuoco received a very special message from Johnny Galecki on her birthday last week.

Over two years after their CBS series, Big Bang Theory, came to an end, Galecki, 46, took to his Instagram page, where he honored Cuoco as she celebrated her 36th birthday.

"Happy belated 48th birthday to my / worldwide adored, Mooks. @kaleycuoco," Galecki wrote on December 1, joking that Cuoco was actually much older than she is.

Luckily, and unsurprisingly, Cuoco wasn't offended by the joke, but amused.