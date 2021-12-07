Hailey Bieber Impresses In YSL Catsuit

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 242987224

Rebecca Cukier

Hailey Bieber is helping YSL rise in the race to become 2021's biggest super-brand. The supermodel and wife to "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber is already signed to the French luxury designer as its promotional face - fitting, then, that Hailey would rock up to another high-profile event in an outfit screaming YSL.

Rocking the floral catsuit trend, the blonde stunned at the Art Basel Festival, where she made her November 29 appearance and went for a skin-tight and floral-print one-piece. See it below.

Bringing Back Florals

Shutterstock | 242987224

Scroll for the outfit, one showing off Hailey's Amazonian frame. The 25-year-old wore an unusual and halterneck catsuit in clingy lavender blue. The floral fabrics might have had a slight '70s edge, but there was a 2021 finish as Hailey seemed to borrow a vibe seen on makeup mogul Kim Kardashian recently - the 41-year-old has been going skin-tight in catsuits from Balenciaga, a brand now fronted by Hailey's husband Justin.

Rocking the trend, Hailey sizzled in her figure-flaunting number, one she paired with high heels. More after the snap.

Naturally, the new Victoria's Secret face ensured her footwear was also YSL - the brand initially going by its Yves Saint Laurent name is enjoying a rebrand as it speaks to gen-z via its initials moniker. Hailey also fronts denim giant Levi's and luxury footwear brand Jimmy Choo. This, minus her gig as a promotional face for beauty brand Bare Minerals.

Talk from Hailey might largely be about her marriage to Justin, but the model has also been opening up on her latest deal.

Helping Out Victoria's Secret

Fall 2021 brings Hailey back in her undies and for VS. The lingerie brand once fronted by pal Kendall Jenner is bringing back its once questionable image, and Hailey has been speaking about being an ambassador for the store everyone shopped at in the 2000s.

"I'm really excited and honored to join the VS Collective. It's been great to be a part of an incredible group of women helping to drive the future of the brand while they continue to champion all women," she told In Style.

Shooting The Collection

Of stripping down and upping confidence as VS becomes more inclusive, Bieber continued:

"It was such a great experience, and I love how the campaign turned out. If there's one thing about being on set with Victoria's Secret, it's that you're always treated like family. The team makes everything fun, and it felt like such a collaboration with everyone to help bring these pieces I really love to life."

Hailey marked her VS join in purple satin lingerie, also wearing a skimpy undies set that impressed husband Justin.

