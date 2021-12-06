5 Things You Didn't Know About Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Relationship

If you're ready to believe the latest celebrity gossip, it seems that Kendall Jenner has found "the one" in NBA star Devin Booker. While the supermodel, 26, hasn't officially come out to say that she's ready to go down the aisle with the Phoenix Suns shooting guard, 25, she's dropped serious hints of possible wedding bells in the future.

Notoriously private about her romantic entanglements, this is the one relationship that Kendall has been the most open about, occasionally sharing glimpses into her love story with Devin. Here are five things you might not know about the couple.