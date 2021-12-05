Gemma Chan All Legs In Thigh-Skimming Flower Minidress

Gemma Chan looked like a total snack in the classiest baby pink minidress while flaunting her killer legs from a balcony earlier this year. The Eternals actress, currently front-page news amid the MCU movie's release, made it all about the fashion while in Italy back in October, posting for her 1.9 million Instagram followers and stunning in a floral accent look.

Gemma, who has been making major fashion headlines as she dons brands from Louis Vuitton to Valentino, had here gone for Kardashian-adored designer Magda Butrym.