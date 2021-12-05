Gemma Chan All Legs In Thigh-Skimming Flower Minidress

Gemma Chan looked like a total snack in the classiest baby pink minidress while flaunting her killer legs from a balcony earlier this year. The Eternals actress, currently front-page news amid the MCU movie's release, made it all about the fashion while in Italy back in October, posting for her 1.9 million Instagram followers and stunning in a floral accent look.

Gemma, who has been making major fashion headlines as she dons brands from Louis Vuitton to Valentino, had here gone for Kardashian-adored designer Magda Butrym.

Stuns In Floral Pink Minidress

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photo. Gemma had posed from an enclosed and attractive outdoor balcony and amid salmon-pink stone and trellis greenery. The British star, giving a nod to a brand recently donned by supermodel Hailey Bieber, stood in her tiny pink and sleeveless minidress - the unusual number came with massive floral structuring across the front, plus a leggy finish.

Chan also donned high-heeled and pointed white stiletto shoes, plus a discreet choker necklace accessory. She posed with one hand raised up to her head. More snaps after the photo.

See More Photos Below

Tagging herself in Rome, Italy, Gemma wrote: "From Roma," also tagging the brands she was wearing. Of course, she went high-end with Jimmy Choo footwear. Quick to reply was actress Olivia Munn, who called Gemma "the prettiest." The post also gained a like from Spice Girl Mel B.

One month after the snap and in November, Chan reappeared in Rome, this time enjoying an ice-cream cone and some mouth-watering pizza while in a cute printed set. "When in Rome.. and you have an hour off.. you run for 🍕🍦Happy Friday!" she wrote.

Secret Behind The Body

Shutterstock | 564025

Gemma might gobble ice-cream and pizza, but the star is big-time into her fitness. She dished all to Vogue, revealing a careful and balanced routine.

"I like doing yoga. I’ve just started Pilates which is brutal – so brutal, deceptively so. But I do enjoy that and I have a mini morning routine. It’s a blend of yoga, sun salutations, and a little bit of Pilates core work. It only takes about 10 minutes but I find that if I do that in the morning, it sets me up for the day ahead and my posture is better," she stated.

Drinking And Dancing

The Humans star, who made her real acting debut in British series Fresh Meat, even mentioned Zoom dancing dates where, yes, things could get a bit alcoholic. The 39-year-old added:

"During the first period of lockdown a group of my friends had a kind of Zoom mini… it’s a stretch to call it a rave. But we’d share the music and we’d have a drink and a dance. I don’t know if it really counts as proper exercise... but there you go."

