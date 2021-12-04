NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Denver, Jamal Murray To Philly In Proposed Nuggets-Sixers Trade

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Despite his shooting woes, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that are in dire need of additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

As of now, the Sixers' asking price for Simmons remains the same. To acquire the disgruntled superstar, the Sixers have told interested teams that they would be needing to come up with an offer that includes an All-Star.