NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Denver, Jamal Murray To Philly In Proposed Nuggets-Sixers Trade

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Despite his shooting woes, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that are in dire need of additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

As of now, the Sixers' asking price for Simmons remains the same. To acquire the disgruntled superstar, the Sixers have told interested teams that they would be needing to come up with an offer that includes an All-Star.

Ben Simmons To Denver Nuggets

One of the newest landing spots for Simmons before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are currently facing a huge dilemma in the 2021-22 NBA season. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets may have somehow found a way to win games while Jamal Murray is on the sideline, but things are expected to be more difficult now that Michael Porter Jr. is also out with a back injury.

If they are still serious about fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title, Jack Dougherty of Sportscating believes that the Nuggets should strongly consider the idea of trading for Simmons.

Proposed Nuggets-Sixers Trade

According to Dougherty, the Nuggets could acquire Simmons by offering the Sixers a trade package centered on Murray. Though he's still recovering from an injury, Murray perfectly fits the description of the player that the Sixers want in exchange for Simmons.

"As for the 76ers, they haven’t had a go-to guard who can take over a game and take pressure off Joel Embiid’s shoulders late in games," Dougherty wrote. "Murray could instantly become that guy. Philadelphia also has the luxury of being able to wait until Murray is healthy enough to return to the court."

Ben Simmons Could Fill MPJ's Spot In Denver

The successful acquisition of Simmons would allow the Nuggets to immediately fill the hole left by Porter Jr. at the starting power forward position.

"With Porter now out for the season, the Nuggets could be on the hunt for a long, defensive-minded forward to fill his spot," Dougherty wrote. "Simmons is technically a point guard, sure, but he’s nearly seven feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. He could fill Porter’s spot in the starting lineup and immediately change Denver’s defensive identity for the better."

Ben Simmons Starts A New Journey In Denver

Simmons won't have his own team in Denver since the Nuggets currently have Jokic as the face of the franchise. However, having a fresh start in the Mile High City would help him regain his confidence and return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

It would still take time for Simmons to familiarize himself with Coach Michael Malone's system but once he meshes well with Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Will Barton, and Montes Morris, the Nuggets could regain their status as a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference.

