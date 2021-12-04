Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Rebecca Cukier

Emily Ratajkowski gave the paparazzi plenty of opportunities during a November street outing in NYC. The 30-year-old supermodel continues to make headlines for addressing serious issues via her new My Body book, but the famous figure wasn't under wraps as she hit up Big Apple streets on November 9.

Ratajkowski, this year walking the runway for luxury Italian brand Versace after welcoming first child Sylvester, was back in the iconic label's designs, and it was one leggy affair for the "Blurred Lines" star.

Shouting Out Versace

Scroll for the photo. EmRata, this year making headlines for many Versace looks, had gone both classic and modern. The Inamorata founder opted for a houndstooth and green blazer worn as a dress. The Resort 2022 Houndtooth Blazer was paired with a chic and knee-high pair of heeled white boots, with EmRata showing off her supermodel legs as she was caught on a sidewalk.

Statement shades and hair worn down completed the futuristic look, with Emily also looking totally okay with being photographed. More after the snap.

Emily's Instagram, meanwhile, has been busy promoting her new book. In a recent share, the model shared a photo of the cover, writing:

"My Body is a NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER! This has been a surreal week. Thank you to everyone who has read the book and sent me messages about how my story has resonated with them and what it’s made them think about. Link in bio to get your copy!"

Not forgotten, though, is Emily's 2017-founded Inamorata swim, lingerie, and clothing line.

Still Selling Those Bikinis

Emily's Inamorata brand is now adored by the likes of 42-year-old reality star Kourtney Kardashian and model Hailey Bieber. Ratajkowski is a regular on the label's social media, with a recent and very cheeky bikini share seeing the brand announce its latest drop.

"Our favorite satin styles are back - shop the suits with the perfect amount of shine. Online now!" a caption read. Emily then made headlines for running through a museum bikini-clad for another Inamorata shoot, this time shot by Kylie Jenner's photographer, Amber Asaly.

A Few Paid Ads

Emily, who fronts haircare brand Kerastase, had also been going #ad for major fashion brands. The latest sees her shouting out celebrity-adored designer Vera Wang. Posing in blue sweats last November, the mom of one told fans:

"Win your choice of Vera Wang shades ! Like this post and follow @baxterandbonny @kenmarkeyewear @verawanggang and @emrata. Official rules are here: #verawanggang #kenmarkeyewear #ad."

Emily boasts 28.6 million followers. Her account is followed by stars including supermodel Kendall Jenner, singer Selena Gomez, plus model Amelia Hamlin.

