Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Emily Ratajkowski gave the paparazzi plenty of opportunities during a November street outing in NYC. The 30-year-old supermodel continues to make headlines for addressing serious issues via her new My Body book, but the famous figure wasn't under wraps as she hit up Big Apple streets on November 9.

Ratajkowski, this year walking the runway for luxury Italian brand Versace after welcoming first child Sylvester, was back in the iconic label's designs, and it was one leggy affair for the "Blurred Lines" star.