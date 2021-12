The Texas Rangers made the biggest splash in the Major League Baseball offseason.

In the same week that Max Scherzer got $130 million for 3 years of service, the Rangers still managed to steal all the headlines, committing half a billion dollars to sign both Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

The Rangers finished the 2021 season with the third-worst record in the Majors, winning just 60 out of 162 games.

Now, it seems like they're ready to challenge the Houston Astros for the top of the AL West.